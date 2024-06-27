BRUSSELS (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Sustainable development and green transition. This is the objective of the memorandum of understanding signed in Brussels between the president of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea (AdSP), Luciano Guerrieri, and the president of the port authority of Damietta (Egypt), Ahmed Hawash. The agreement was signed in the headquarters of the Tuscany Region, in front of the European Commission building.

The initiative lays the foundations to encourage the development of energy trade between the two shores of the Mediterranean, with particular attention to hydrogen. This will be followed by the start of a feasibility study, the results of which will be presented in November, during hydrogen week.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerns cooperation activities in the field of sustainable development in ports, administrative and operational management, logistics and the multimodal transport system (road, rail, river) and finally the green transition in ports with the development of hydrogen-related activities.

The coast of Tuscany, with the ports of Livorno and Piombino at its centre, has all it takes to present itself as the first Italian maritime-port hydrogen valley. It will focus on the development of a complete H2 supply chain which will have to start from applications in some already ready for the energy switch and then aiming for longer-term targets, including the construction, on the Tuscan quays, of a terminal for the import of hydrogen (and/or ammonia) by sea.

