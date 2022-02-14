LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The NGO Alarm Phone accused the Armed Forces of Malta of giving orders to a merchant ship not to intervene to save a group of migrants in the Maltese search and rescue area. The NGO added that the Armed Forces of Malta was monitoring the group of 88 migrants from the air.

However, the group of migrants, including a baby and 27 unaccompanied minors have been rescued by Ocean Viking – a humanitarian vessel chartered from July 2019 by SOS Mèditerranèe.

The humanitarian NGO explained that the group was on board an overcrowded wooden boat when they found themselves in distress in the Libyan search and rescue region after the engine had broken down.

There are currently a total of 181 migrants on board the Ocean Viking.

