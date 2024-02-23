DUBAI (ITALPRESS/MNA) – On the occasion of GulFood in Dubai, the largest exhibition in the Food and Beverage sector taking place from 19 to 23 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Italian talent is widely represented in the United Arab Emirates.

GulFood represents an important platform that attracts thousands of industry exhibitors and visitors from all over the world every year. The event offers the opportunity to explore the latest trends, discover innovations in the agri-food field and establish new business relationships. In addition to the main exhibition, GulFood includes a series of side events such as conferences, workshops, culinary competitions and social responsibility initiatives.

This year, GulFood takes on particular relevance as the agri-food sector faces growing consumer expectations. The event is therefore an opportunity to demonstrate the resilience and creativity of the sector, as well as celebrate its contribution to economic and social recovery.

Certainly, Italy holds a leadership position in the food and drink sector in Europe, with over 60,000 active companies, a turnover of 179 billion euros (corresponding to 31.8% of GDP) and half a million employees.

However, GulFood demonstrates that Italian excellence transcends national borders thanks to the United Arab Emirates who have also conquered this area of interest, allowing Italians to showcase their talents in Dubai, the most showcase sought-after in the world.

This year, GulFood breaks all records, thanks to 5,500 exhibitors from over 127 countries, including numerous Italian companies such as Balocco, Sant’Anna and Amica chips.

The initiative offers an unprecedented platform for Italian businesses to expand globally and consolidate their presence on the international market.

Among the special guests of GulFood 2024 there are two prominent Venetian personalities: Matteo Zoppas, President of the ICE Agency, who underlined that “our entrepreneurs and their successful brands confirm themselves as excellent ambassadors of Made in Italy in the world”, and Daniele Pescara, CEO of the consultancy firm of the same name and President of FenImprese Dubai, who highlighted that “never before has Dubai recorded such high numbers, especially since the event will bring over 12 billion dollars in commercial agreements internationally.”

GulFood 2024 therefore represents a great opportunity for the food and beverage industry around the world, demonstrating that Italian excellence knows no geographical boundaries and confirming Dubaìs role as an absolute global hub for this sector too.

– Photo GulFood press office –

(ITALPRESS).