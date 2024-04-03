TAIPEI (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 7.4 magnitude earthquake has hit the eastern coast of Taiwan. At least nine deaths and hundreds of injuries have been reported.

Some buildings collapsed in Hualien county, near the earthquake’s epicenter. Local authorities reported that several people were trapped in the collapsed buildings. A tsunami warning was issued for both Taiwan and Japan, which was then reversed. After the first shock, other aftershocks followed. This was the strongest earthquake in the last 25 years for Taiwan.

-foto Ipa Agency –

(ITALPRESS)

