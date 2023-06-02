LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – 150 migrants are in distress in Maltàs search and rescue area. This was confirmed by Alarm Phone, who said that an alert message was received urging an immediate rescue. The migrants are onboard a rubber boat and is running out of fuel. The migrants fled from Libya. Alarm Phone confirmed that the authorities were informed and urged them to send a rescue mission. Meanwhile, confirmed that another group of migrants was onboard a boat in distress off Libyan town Zuwara, 60km from the Tunisian border. Alarm Phone declared that no contact was established with the migrants. A search was carried out but there was no trace of any boat with migrants in the area. Alarm Phone said “we fear they were intercepted and forced back to Libya by the Libyan border guards”.

