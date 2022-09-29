Home Video News Sport Tg Sport – 29/9/2022 Video NewsSportTG Sport Tg Sport – 29/9/2022 29 Settembre 2022 In questa edizione del telegiornale sportivo: - Inter, difesa sotto accusa - Milan, occhi su Kiwior - Lozano rischia un altro stop - Lukaku salta la Roma gtr/ ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE Pillole In Abruzzo la Grande Partenza del Giro d’Italia 2023 Sport Tg Sport – 28/9/2022 Sport Tg Sport – 27/9/2022 Il Pallone Racconta Il Pallone Racconta – Ripartenza azzurra dalla Final Four Sport Tg Sport – 26/9/2022