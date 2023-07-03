MILAN (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Tunisia is the gateway to the Mediterranean. Tunisians are a welcoming people who have repeatedly shown that they stand by friendly peoples. However, we must face the intimidating maneuvers against our country responsibly and in compliance with the law. We do not tolerate what is happening”. This was stated by Kamel Ghribi, President of the GKSD Investment Holding group regarding the influx of sub-Saharan irregular migrants in Sfax, who was quoted by the Tunisie Numerique website.

Ghribi also raised the alarm about the disastrous consequences on the Mediterranean and the neighboring countries facing this situation. Finally, he recalled that, in accordance with the conditions established by international law, the rights of threatened refugees are always guaranteed.

-photo GKSD –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]