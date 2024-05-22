ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Fincantieri has announced the launch of the new Fincantieri company Arabia for Naval Services, on the occasion of the conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was attended by senior Italian and Saudi institutional leaders.

The event was an opportunity to discuss various key topics, including the promotion of shipbuilding as an industry enabling significant socio-economic development in Saudi Arabia through the training of local talent, the creation of high value-added jobs, the construction of a local supply chain and the transfer of advanced technologies to expand the local autonomous industrial base. Through Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services, the Fincantieri Group aims to actively contribute to the realization of Vision 2030, enhancing its vertically integrated business model, with unique and integrated transversal experience in the cruise, defense and offshore.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Director of Fincantieri, has declared: “With Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services we strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia with the aim of creating a strategic and long-term partnership for the development of the shipbuilding industry in the country through an approach of multi-business localization. It is a source of great pride for us to make our skills available to the Kingdom, the result of decades of tradition and all-Italian excellence in the naval sector, in order to contribute to the achievement of the ambitious goals outlined by Vision 2030.” He added: “This first step will also allow us to seize important opportunities in a strategic market such as the Saudi one, thus creating further opportunities for growth and expansion in the international defense sector”.

