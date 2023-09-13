ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Taylor Swift domina la serata dei Video Music Awards di MTV con nove statuette e consolida il suo posto nella storia dello show. L’artista ha conquistato il maggior numero di vittorie in una sola notte e si posiziona al secondo posto per numero di vittorie complessive. La cantante statunitense è stata premiata come Artista dell’anno, e si è imposta nella categoria “video dell’anno” con “Anti-Hero” che ha ricevuto anche il premio come Canzone dell’anno e Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography e Best Visual Effects. A Taylor Swift anche il premio per lo Show dell’anno e Album dell’Anno con “Midnights”. Premiati anche i nostri Màneskin che anche quest’anno vincono il premio Best Rock per il loro singolo “The Loneliest”. Questi gli altri premi assegnati da MTV: Best New Artist, Ice Spice con 10K Projects. Push performance of the year Tomorrow x together “Sugar Rush Ride”. Best collaboration Karol G e Shakira. Best hip-hop, Nicki Minaj con “Super Freaky Girl”. Best R&B a SZA con “Shirt”. Best alternative a Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste con “Candy Necklace”. Best latin alla cantante spagnola Anitta con “Funk Rave”. Best k-pop per Stray Kids con “S-Class”. Best afrobeats per Rema & Selena Gomez con “Calm Down”. Video for good a Dove Cameron con “Breakfast”. Best choreography a blackpink per “Pink Venom”. Best art direction a Doja Cat per “Attention”. Best editing a Olivia Rodrigo per “vampire”. Il premio Group of the year è andato ai BLackpink. Il premio Song of the summer è stato assegnato a Jung Kook ft. Latto con “Seven”.

foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

(ITALPRESS).