La Fia ha comunicato a Pirelli il numero di set di pneumatici e le mescole scelti da ciascun pilota per il Gran Premio del Bahrain (20-22 marzo).
Hamilton 1 White Hard C2, 5 Yellow Medium C3, 7 Red Soft C4;
Bottas 2 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 7 Red Soft C4;
Leclerc 3 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 6 Red Soft C4;
Vettel 2 White Hard C2, 5 Yellow Medium C3, 6 Red Soft C4;
Verstappen 3 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 6 Red Soft C4;
Albon 2 White Hard C2, 5 Yellow Medium C3, 6 Red Soft C4;
Sainz 1 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Norris 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Ricciardo 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Ocon 1 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Gasly 3 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 7 Red Soft C4;
Kvyat 2 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 7 Red Soft C4;
Perez 2 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 7 Red Soft C4;
Stroll 2 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 7 Red Soft C4;
Raikkonen 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Giovinazzi 1 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Magnussen 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Grosjean 1 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Russell 1 White Hard C2, 4 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4;
Latifi 2 White Hard C2, 3 Yellow Medium C3, 8 Red Soft C4.
