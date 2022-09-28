LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Following the win of the Maltese national football team against Israel in Ta ‘Qali last night, the Italian coach Davide Mazzotta said that “the Maltese players have dedicated this victory to Mister Mangia”. Hours before the friendly match between Malta and Israel which Malta won 2-1, the Malta Football Association announced that coach Devis Mangia had been temporarily suspended as head coach of the national teams following a report received on a alleged violation of its policies. According to the local media, Mangia was called to respond to allegations of “sexual harassment” against a player of the Maltese national team. According to the Maltese Federation, Mangia has declared his willingness to cooperate during the investigation to establish the facts. In the absence of Mangia, Mazzotta said that the Maltese players have had an excellent game and that in recent years the Maltese national team has made great progress and there are also young players who now have the experience of playing similar international matches. However, Mazzotta also stated that he does not know what will happen in the next few hours. He took the opportunity to thank the President and Secretary General of the Maltese Football Federation and all the staff for their collaboration. The Executive Board of the Malta Football Association is expected to meet later today to discuss the latest developments. The scandal related to sexual harassment in the national football team of Malta continue to surface publicly following Wednesday’s announcement by the Malta Football Association that the head-coach of the national team Devis Mangia was being suspended temporarily of his duties as Head Coach of the National Teams following a report it received about an alleged breach of its policies. NET News is reporting that it can confirm that in the last few hours another football player has come forward who is alleging abusive behavior on the part of the national coach Devis Mangia. This follows the serious case that emerged yesterday which shocked the world of local football. So far the name of this second national player is also still unknown, although it seems that the case is very similar in nature to what was revealed yesterday. According to NET News, the first case which was made public yesterday, seems to have happened more than a year ago and allegedly there are recordings that are evidence of what happened. The first player who had the courage to expose with the relevant authorities what he went through, was part of the Maltese contingent in Estonia last Friday. The Malta Football Association received a report on the alleged sexual misconduct by the national football coach Mangia last Sunday. This is not the first time that Mangia has been in controversy regarding similar allegations, with several reports appearing over the years in the international media. Now, he has two cases brought forward aginst him by Maltese national football players. The Malta Football Association Executive Board will be meeting urgently today. The police in Malta is also investigating the recorded evidence that alleges Mangias sexual harassment. So far, the Malta Football Association did not divulge the details on the allegations.

