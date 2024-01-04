LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Maltese registered ship reported three explosions on the right side close to Yemen. It is possible that the explosions were from missiles.

The agency Ambrey, which provides security services to ships navigating this region, the ship was about 24 kilometres southwest of Yemen. The ship CMA CGM TAGE was on its way from Singapore to Alexandria, in Egypt, and requested the assistance of a nearby warship in case of another attack.

In the past months, in light of the war in Gaza, tensions have increased in the Red Sea, as attacks have increased on shipping in the region.

Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital city Sanaa, are attacking ships passing through the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s military intervention in Gaza.

Last month, the Maltese-flagged ship MV Ruen was hijacked by a group of pirates close to Yemen, while, last week, another Maltese registered ship was hijacked close to Somalia.

– photo credit Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

